Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPE.PR reported net profit of 3.1 billion crowns ($126.61 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 4 percent, propped up by insurance payments for a blast that damaged a steam cracker unit a year ago.

CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies firmed to new highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would keep its loose policy for an extended period.

VITKOVICE: Jan Svetlik is c7onsidering a sale of two companies from his Vitkovice engineering group to E-Invest controlled by his long-time business partner, Martin Ulcak. Vitkovice, one of the leading steel producers in the country, reported a loss of 82 million crowns ($3.35 million) in 2015 and its debt has been growing over the past years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

O2: The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) is considering disciplinary steps against O2 Czech Republic operator for the changes it makes to contracts with customers regarding data distribution and payments, head of the office told the paper. CTU can hand a fine on an opeator. Hospodarske Noviny, page 10

($1 = 24.4850 Czech crowns)