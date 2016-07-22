FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 22, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPE.PR reported net
profit of 3.1 billion crowns ($126.61 million) in the second
quarter, a rise of 4 percent, propped up by insurance payments
for a blast that damaged a steam cracker unit a year ago.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies firmed to new
highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would
keep its loose policy for an extended period.
    Story: Related stories: 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    VITKOVICE: Jan Svetlik is c7onsidering a sale of two
companies from his Vitkovice engineering group to E-Invest
controlled by his long-time business partner, Martin Ulcak.
    Vitkovice, one of the leading steel producers in the
country, reported a loss of 82 million crowns ($3.35 million) in
2015 and its debt has been growing over the past years.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    O2: The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) is considering
disciplinary steps against O2 Czech Republic operator
for the changes it makes to contracts with customers regarding
data distribution and payments, head of the office told the
paper.
    CTU can hand a fine on an opeator.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 10
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy. 
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

($1 = 24.4850 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.