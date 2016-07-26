FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26
July 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    PILSNER URQUELL: U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing
up for SABMiller's sale of its central and eastern
European beer brands, with some seeking to join forces to snap
up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), sources
familiar with the matter said.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises  
said its Q2 OIBDA increased 12 percent at constant rates to
$53.6 million.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint firmed 0.2 percent early
on Monday, inching towards its 200-day moving average before
Tuesday's central bank rate meeting. 
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.002     27.019    0.06      -0.01
 vs Dollar         24.504     24.625    0.49       1.44
 Czech Equities    892.44     892.44     0.12      -6.68
 U.S. Equities 18,493.06  18,570.85    -0.42       6.13
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is
planning to enter the Iranian and South Korean markets in the
future and is considering the U.S. and Canadian markets.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    OKD: The administrator of OKD, the insolvent mining unit of
New World Resources, denied two claims totalling around
10 billion crowns from Ad Hoc Group (AHG), represented by
Citibank. AHG is the majority owner of NWR.
    The administrator said AHG did not show that the claim ever
came into existence. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
            
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy. 
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
