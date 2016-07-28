FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 28, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: Net profit at fixed and mobile operator
O2 Czech Republic rose 4.3 percent to 1.31 billion
crowns ($53.25 million) in the second quarter, beating market
expectations.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    OKD/NWR: The Czech government approved a 700 million crown
($29 million) loan to help keep afloat hard coal miner OKD, an
insolvent unit of New World Resources , the
prime minister and industry minister said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    FDI: The Czech government approved a deal with GE Aviation
on Wednesday for an investment in a new turboprop engine plant
that will cost an estimated 350 million euros ($384.76 million).
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    SKODA: VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto said H1 deliveries reached
569,400, the best first half in company history.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Stocks of Polish Bank Pekao fell on
Wednesday after an unconfirmed media report that Italian
UniCredit is considering selling its entire stake.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.02      27.028    0.03      -0.08
 vs Dollar         24.434     24.571    0.56       1.72
 Czech Equities    893.42     893.42     0.45      -6.58
 U.S. Equities 18,472.17  18,473.75    -0.01       6.01
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
  
 =====================PRESS DIGEST============================
    EU: The Czech Republic will hold the European Union's
rotating presidency in the second half of 2022, according to an
updated schedule. Slovakia is the current holder of the
six-month post.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
    O2 CR: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic 
received a 4.5 million crown fine from the telecoms regulator
for unfair business practices in contracts.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    WAGES: The government approved an 8 percent pay rise for
teachers in the next school year, from September. Other state
workers will see an increase of 5 percent in November.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
            
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy. 
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    
($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
