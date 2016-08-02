FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 2
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
August 2, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofolo CeskoSlovenkso 
said its first half EBITDA dropped, mainly due to a decreased
performance in Poland and higher costs for building
infrastructure in the Adriatic region.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BUDGET: he Czech central state budget showed a 75.63 billion
crown ($3.12 billion) surplus at the end of July due to higher
tax collection and lower government investments, Finance
Ministry data showed on Monday.
    The result was a treble of the 25.70 bullion crown surplus
recorded a year ago
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE PMI: Factory activity in the Czech Republic unexpectedly
shrank in July for the first time since April 2013 and barely
grew in Poland, surveys showed on Monday, suggesting a decline
in output ahead.
    Story: Related stories: 

    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint eased in a slow market on
Monday, while the Polish zloty and the Czech crown shrugged off
July manufacturing data that came in below market expectations.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.021     27.053    0.12      -0.09
 vs Dollar         24.174     24.537    1.48       2.76
 Czech Equities    880.08     880.08    -0.19      -7.97
 U.S. Equities 18,404.51  18,432.24    -0.15       5.62
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=====================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ: Finance Minister Andrej Babis, whose ministry manages
the states majority stake in utility CEZ, said it was
not enough for the company to do an internal investigation into
faulty controls of welding joints at nuclear power plants but
that an external investigation was needed.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy. 
         
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.1940 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.