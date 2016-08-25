FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 25
August 25, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit
rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a
year ago.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group reports first half
gross win grew by 20 percent to 80.52 million euros
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's foreign assets grew
by nearly a billion euros in the 10 days to Aug. 20, the bank's
balance sheet showed on Wednesday, suggesting the bank
intervened markedly in the foreign exchange market to keep the
crown from firming.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BANKS: The Czech National Bank (CNB) will increase the
amount of capital the country's main banks must hold in reserve
to protect against systemic risk in the sector, the central bank
said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks eased on Wednesday, bucking a
rebound of Central European shares, due to a fall in the profits
of insurer PZU PZU.WA and a decline in energy sector shares in
Europe. 
    Story: Related stories: 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
