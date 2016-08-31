FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics Rio
August 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    OBITUARY: Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, whose seven gold
medals made her the country's most decorated Olympic athlete,
has died aged 74 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the
head of the Czech Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: The Czech economy is growing well and a
pickup in inflation above target should allow the central bank
to scrap its exchange rate floor in the middle of next year, a
new central bank board member said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    WAGES: A jump in wages would benefit the Czech economy and
help prepare the country for eventual adoption of the euro, new
central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic said a court definitely
dismissed legal action by Ceske Radiokomunikace.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty hit a 4-week low against the euro on
Tuesday as Polish output data failed to quell speculation of a
central bank rate cut.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.012     26.997    -0.06     -0.05
 vs Dollar         24.262     24.215    -0.19      2.41
 Czech Equities    858.83     858.83      0.69    -10.2
 U.S. Equities 18,454.3   18,502.99     -0.26      5.91
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    GAS: The energy regulator plans to begin publishing
indicative natural gas prices for customers on a quarterly
basis.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    CARS: Czechoslovak Group will re-launch production of Avia
trucks, aiming for hundreds of vehicles a year. Production could
eventually rise to around 1,000 units annually.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.1160 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.