a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 2
September 2, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to issue at least 50
billion crowns ($2 billion) worth of bonds with maturity above 5
years by the end of the year, the ministry said after reporting
a record budget surplus for the first eight months.
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    SECURITY: Russian intelligence services are conducting "an
information war" in the Czech Republic, building a network of
puppet groups and propaganda agents that could be used to
destabilise the country, the BIS counterintelligence service
warned on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    TEMELIN: CEZ said the restart of nuclear plant
Temelin Unit 2 will be delayed by several days.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BUDGET: The surplus on the Czech central state budget at the
end of August was four times as big as it was a year ago,
opening the chance that the country could post its best fiscal
performance in two decades.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved in
August due to increases in output and new orders but the rise
lagged forecasts, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
showed on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE FX POLL: Receding political risks are seen boosting the
Polish zloty, and the Czech crown will be helped by the likely
removal of the central bank's cap in the next 12 months, a
Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists and analysts
showed.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Poland led a fall of Central European assets on
Thursday as risk aversion ahead of key U.S. payroll figures
overshadowed a pick-up in Polish and Czech manufacturing indices
(PMIs).
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.009     27.053    0.16      -0.04
 vs Dollar         24.124     24.537    1.68       2.96
 Czech Equities    866.37     866.37     0.84      -9.41
 U.S. Equities 18,419.3   18,400.88     0.1        5.71
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    CEZ: Utility CEZ will supply Czech Railways with
electricity for 2.1 billion crowns  ($87.12 million)in 2017-18.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    CARS: Czech car production rose 1.1 percent in the
January-July period to 756,407 vehicles.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen,
will start production of its new SUV brand Kodiaq, which it
unveiled at the Berlin car show on Thursday, in October.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    TTIP: The Czech Republic is against any attempt to stop
talks over the TTIP trade deal with the United States, Industry
Minister Jan Mladek said.
    E15, page 2
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.1040 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
