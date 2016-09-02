Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 2

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to issue at least 50 billion crowns ($2 billion) worth of bonds with maturity above 5 years by the end of the year, the ministry said after reporting a record budget surplus for the first eight months. Story: Related stories: SECURITY: Russian intelligence services are conducting "an information war" in the Czech Republic, building a network of puppet groups and propaganda agents that could be used to destabilise the country, the BIS counterintelligence service warned on Thursday. Story: Related stories: TEMELIN: CEZ said the restart of nuclear plant Temelin Unit 2 will be delayed by several days. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: The surplus on the Czech central state budget at the end of August was four times as big as it was a year ago, opening the chance that the country could post its best fiscal performance in two decades. Story: Related stories: PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved in August due to increases in output and new orders but the rise lagged forecasts, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE FX POLL: Receding political risks are seen boosting the Polish zloty, and the Czech crown will be helped by the likely removal of the central bank's cap in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists and analysts showed. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Poland led a fall of Central European assets on Thursday as risk aversion ahead of key U.S. payroll figures overshadowed a pick-up in Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs). Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.009 27.053 0.16 -0.04 vs Dollar 24.124 24.537 1.68 2.96 Czech Equities 866.37 866.37 0.84 -9.41 U.S. Equities 18,419.3 18,400.88 0.1 5.71 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =============================PRESS DIGEST======================= CEZ: Utility CEZ will supply Czech Railways with electricity for 2.1 billion crowns ($87.12 million)in 2017-18. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 CARS: Czech car production rose 1.1 percent in the January-July period to 756,407 vehicles. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, will start production of its new SUV brand Kodiaq, which it unveiled at the Berlin car show on Thursday, in October. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 TTIP: The Czech Republic is against any attempt to stop talks over the TTIP trade deal with the United States, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said. E15, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1040 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)