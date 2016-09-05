FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 5
September 5, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    ECONOMY: Czech gross domestic product expanded by 0.9
percent on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, matching an
earlier flash estimate, as strong trade lifted most sectors of
the economy, the statistics office said on Friday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    APOLOGY: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis apologised on
Friday after facing calls to quit over comments denying the
existence of a World War Two concentration camp for Roma people.
    Story: Related stories: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets regained some ground on
Friday after mixed U.S. payrolls data reduced the chances of a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month, which could cut
appetite for emerging markets assets.
    Story: Related stories: 
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.02      27.053    0.12       -0.08
 vs Dollar         24.164     24.537    1.52        2.8
 Czech Equities    875.71     875.71     1.08       -8.43
 U.S. Equities 18,491.96  18,419.3      0.39        6.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
