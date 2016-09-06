FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 6
September 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank could exit from its weak
crown policy around the middle of 2017 even if inflation is
still slightly below the bank's 2-percent target, Governor Jiri
Rusnok was quoted as saying on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities firmed
on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data lowered
expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, and
Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates on hold
later in the week.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.003     27.053    0.18      -0.02
 vs Dollar         24.234     24.537    1.23       2.52
 Czech Equities    880.84     880.84     0.59      -7.89
 U.S. Equities 18,491.96  18,419.3      0.39       6.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    LOANS: The share of business loans in a foreign currency has
exceeded 25 percent for the first time. An analyst said more
firms are taking foreign currency loans, mostly in euros, with
the expectation the crown will strengthen next year when the
central bank exits its exchange rate floor. One bank spokesman
said that euro financing was strongest in real estate.
    Euro, page 5
    
    CEZ IN BULGARIA: Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev
promised to help solve disputes that foreign energy firms,
including Czech utility CEZ, have with authorities in
Bulgaria. Plevneliev met on Monday with Czech President Milos
Zeman in Prague.
    Pravo, page 13; for a pvs story: 
    
    PENSION: The cabinet voted to cap the retirement age at 65.
    Lidove Noviny, page 4
    
    CARS: New car sales rose 13 percent to 172,768 units in the
January-August period.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
