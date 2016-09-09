FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 9
September 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    INTERVENTIONS: Czech inflation should at least hit the
central bank's 2 percent target before the bank drops its
exchange rate cap that keeps the crown on the weak side of 27
per euro, the bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on
Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    EUROS: The Czech Finance Ministry converted around 433
million euros to crowns through the central bank last month,
accounting for only a fifth of the growth in the bank's foreign
reserves that month and indicating the bank raised its euro
buying in the market.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to near
record lows on Thursday, outperforming other Central European
markets, as a drop in inflation fuelled expectations of a
central bank liquidity boost.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.019     27.053    0.13      -0.08
 vs Dollar         23.955     24.537    2.37       3.64
 Czech Equities    884.8      884.8      0.38      -7.48
 U.S. Equities 18,479.91  18,526.14    -0.25       6.05
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    CARS: The Industry Ministry proposes a subsidy to owners of
old cars who decide to let their vehicles go, a version of the
so-called "scrappage bonus" introduced couple of years ago in
countries like Germany. 
    Government will debate the proposal on Monday, but
Transportation Minister Dan Tok said there probably won't be a
coalition consensus on the issue.
    Pravo, page 18
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
