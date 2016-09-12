FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 12, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.2 percent on a
monthly basis in August, putting the year-on-year inflation rate
at 0.6 percent, in line with market expectations, statistics
office data showed on Friday.
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty led a retreat of Central European
currencies on Friday, hit by concerns that Moody's may downgrade
Poland's credit rating later in the day as investors locked in
recent broad-based gains.
    Story: Related stories: 

=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    CARS: The government will debate a bill on subsidies for
purchasing cars with lower emissions, like those running on gas
or electricity, and also a support for owners who decide to get
rid of their old, emission-heavy vehicles - the "scrappage" fee.
    The support could make the natural-gas and electricity cars
as affordable as the ordinary cars.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.