a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 20
September 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 38
billion crowns ($1.57 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in six primary auctions taking place in October as it
ramps up borrowing to end the year, the ministry said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    EPH: Vattenfall said it hoped to conclude an agreed sale of
lignite assets in Germany to EPH during the autumn.
    Story: Related stories: 
            
    CEE MARKETS: Budapest led a rise of Central European assets
on Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded
Hungary's credit rating late on Friday, with its stocks jumping
to a nine-year high.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.01      27.005   -0.02       -0.04
 vs Dollar         24.178     24.189    0.05        2.75
 Czech Equities    861.83     861.83     0.12       -9.88
 U.S. Equities 18,120.17  18,123.8     -0.02        3.99
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    HEALTHCARE: The Czech medical chamber CLK meets this week to
discuss the situation in healthcare, mainly a shortage of
doctors and nurses. Its head said a fifth of all medical school
graduates head abroad. He said hospitals are trying to find
nearly 1,000 doctors. At the end of last year, 1,266 Czech
doctors worked in Britain, 1,014 in Germany and 106 in Austria. 
    Pravo, page 17
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)       
    
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.0260 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
