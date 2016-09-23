Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 23

PRAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CENTRAL BANK: Only four members of the Czech central bank's seven-strong board will attend a Sept. 29 policy meeting, reducing the chance of any shift in the bank's weak crown policy, analysts said. Story: Related stories: VATTENFAL: EU regulators cleared on Thursday Swedish utility Vattenfall's VATN.UL sale of German lignite power plants and coal mines in a deal that will see it divest some of the most polluting fossil fuel generation. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Some Central European assets firmed on Thursday amid a cautious rise in risk appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of future interest rate hikes. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.011 27.006 -0.02 -0.05 vs Dollar 24.116 24.021 -0.4 3 Czech Equities 875.87 875.87 1.28 -8.41 U.S. Equities 18,392.46 18,293.7 0.54 5.55 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= ERSTE: Erste's Ceska Sporitelna will close tens of its branches, mostly in smaller towns, as it aims to save around 1 billion Czech crowns in the next five years, chief executive Tomas Salomon told the paper. Lidove Noviny, page 16 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)