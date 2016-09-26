FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26
September 26, 2016

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    CARS: Czech car sales are likely to rise more than 10
percent to a record 260,000 vehicles in 2016, an official from
the Car Importers' Association (SDA) estimated on Friday.
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks led a retreat of Central European
equities on Friday, after Poland's Prime Minister flagged a
government reshuffle which may include the finance minister.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.014     27.003    -0.04     -0.06
 vs Dollar         24.064     24.067     0.01      3.21
 Czech Equities    874.05     874.05     -0.21     -8.6
 U.S. Equities 18,261.45  18,392.46     -0.71      4.8
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

