Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

HOUSING MARKET: Record low interest rates, as well as an increase in services like Airbnb, are feeding a housing frenzy in the Czech Republic, as elsewhere in Europe. But the Czech National Bank (CNB), which wants to maintain its ultra loose monetary policy of a weak crown currency and near-zero rates until at least next year, is worried and wants more powers to keep lending from getting out of control. Analysts and brokers, though, see little chance of the market cooling any time soon.

BANKS: The Czech central bank said ERB, a small Russian-owned bank operating in the Czech market, had failed to meet obligations and depositors could claim compensation for losses from the national deposit insurance scheme. The Czech banking system as a whole has maintained profitability and required no bailouts during and since the global financial crisis, and ERB's failure does not point to any wider systemic problems.

BUDGET: The Czech Republic will post a balanced central state budget in 2016, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday, confirming earlier outlooks suggesting its deficit will be eliminated for the first time since 1995.

NWR: New World Resources said NWR Karbonia shares were transferred to Prairie Mining Limited following creditors' enforcement action. NWR Karbonia is responsible for Debiensko mine project in Poland.

CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu firmed on Tuesday as lawmakers moved to alter a bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages into the local currency to ease the burden on banks.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.002 27.002 0 -0.01
vs Dollar 24.472 24.362 -0.45 1.56
Czech Equities 894.57 894.57 0.4 -6.46
U.S. Equities 18,128.66 18,329.04 -1.09 4.04

======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

LABOUR SHORTAGE: Around 70 percent of engineering companies face a shortage of qualified workers, according to a survey of 100 managers done by research firm CEEC Research. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

AUTO SECTOR: Avia, acquired by Czechoslovak Group this year, plans production of around 200 vehicles next year, its new owner Jaroslav Strnad said. It has aims of reaching output of 1,000 vehicles in the future. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 10

DEBT: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he wanted to get the Czech Republic among the five least indebted EU states. Pravo, page 4