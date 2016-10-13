FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13
October 13, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    CROWN CAP: The Czech central bank will likely not extend its
"hard" commitment to keep its weak-crown policy in place again,
Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased on Wednesday
as a surging dollar triggered a selloff in emerging markets,
with plans by Romania to convert Swiss franc mortgages adding
pressure on the leu EURRON=.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.017     27.012    -0.02     -0.07
 vs Dollar         24.523     24.515    -0.03      1.36
 Czech Equities    890.74     890.74     -0.43     -6.86
 U.S. Equities 18,144.2   18,128.66      0.09      4.13
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    TAXES: Czech Republic could have a special sector tax on
banks and other spheres of business where an "oligopoly" exists,
and corporate tax could go up from current 19 percent, Interior
Minister Milan Chovanec and lower house speaker Jan Hamacek said
separately. They both are from Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's
Social Democrats.
    Pravo, page 3

  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
