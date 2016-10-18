Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 18

PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== UNIPETROL: Unipetrol says agreed fourth insurance payment related to steam cracker accident in Litvinov in August 2015, amount of $90 million to be recognised in Q3 2016 on accrual basis. Story: Related stories: EPH: Czech privately-held energy group EPH has agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, EPH said on Monday. The transaction gives EPH cash to buy back some of its stock and consolidate most of its ownership under Chief Executive Daniel Kretinsky, who has set a strategy of taking on traditional assets dumped by European peers shifting to cleaner renewable energy. Story: Related stories: BREXIT: Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not change privately-owned Czech energy group EPH's investment plans in the country, its chief executive said on Monday. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 40 billion crowns ($1.66 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in nine primary auctions taking place in November, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech central bank has put certain restrictions on the local subsidiary of Russian lender Sberbank's property lending, the bank said on Monday. Story: Related stories: LENDING: Czech banks expect tightening of lending standards for mortgages in the fourth quarter due to a new consumer credit act coming into effect and tougher recommendations on loan limits from the central bank, the bank said in its lending survey on Monday. Story: Related stories: NWR: New World Resources says to hold general meeting on Nov 3 at shareholder request, shareholders will vote on whether to resolve to place NWR into voluntary liquidation. Story: Related stories: REAL ESTATE: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG says sold Sestka shopping center in Prague to Wood & Company fund. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were under pressure against the euro on Monday, with Poland's zloty touching a one-month low, on comments suggesting U.S. policymakers may be prepared to let inflation to run above target. Story: Related stories: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= TV: Media Club, the representative for TV Prima, a competitor to Central European Media Enterprises' Czech channel Nova, will raise ad rates by 10-12 percent next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)