10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
October 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    CARS: The Czech car industry increased production by 7.3
percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2016, the
Automotive Industry Association (SAP) said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CHINA: Czech ministers and senior parliamentarians held a
private meeting with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai
Lama on Tuesday, risking upsetting China just as Prague is
trying to boost ties with Beijing.
    By contrast, the country's four highest-ranking officials
kept their distance from the meeting and issued a rare joint
statement stressing that the Czech Republic accepted Tibet as
part of China and wanted to maintain good bilateral relations.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENBANK: The exact timing of exit from the Czech central
bank's policy of weak exchange rate remains unknown,
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl told an exporters' conference on
Tuesday.
    He reiterated the bank's stance that the end of the policy
would definitely not come before the second quarter of 2017, and
that the bank saw the exit coming in mid-2017.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romanian stocks and government bond prices
eased on Tuesday after the Bucharest parliament passed a bill on
the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into leu at historically
low rates, intensifying fears that bank costs will rise sharply.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.018     27.002    -0.06     -0.07
 vs Dollar         24.578     24.577     0         1.14
 Czech Equities    915.33     915.33      0.92     -4.29
 U.S. Equities 18,161.94  18,086.4       0.42      4.23
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    CETIN: Telecoms infrastructure group CETIN, owned by the
richest Czech Petr Kellner's PPF group, is planning to issue
bonds worth up to 2 billion euros.
    Pravo, page 21
    
    MORTGAGE RATES: The average mortgage rate fell to a new low
of 1.82 percent in September from 1.84 percent in August.
    Pravo, page 21
    
    CARS: Skoda Auto, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker, has begun
production of its new SUV Kodiaq. Deliveries begin in February.
    Pravo, page 4
    
    BANKS: Czech Post picked KBC's CSOB bank to continue to
provide banking services at its branches.
    Pravo, page 21
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
