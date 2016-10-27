FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    BUDGET: The lower house of the Czech parliament passed the
2017 state budget draft in the first of three readings on
Wednesday, setting the deficit target at 60 billion crowns
($2.41 billion), compared to a small surplus expected this year.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEZ: Financing for a major new coal-fired power plant in
Montenegro has collapsed and alternative funding is being
sought, local power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG)
 and the Czech project contractor said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech two-year government bond yield
dropped further into the negative on Wednesday, trading well
below safe-haven Bund yields.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.003     27.017    0.05      -0.02
 vs Dollar         24.762     24.731   -0.13       0.4
 Czech Equities    919.18     919.18    -1.59      -3.88
 U.S. Equities 18,199.33  18,169.27     0.17       4.44
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    HEDGING: A growing number of companies hedge themselves
against future strenghtening of the crown versus euro, including
Pegas Nonwovens, the paper said.
    The central bank is expected to abandon its weak crown
policy, in place since 2013, around mid-2017.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
       
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.