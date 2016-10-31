FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 31
October 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    MOCHOVCE: The likely cost of Slovakia's nuclear power plant
at Mochovce has jumped to 5.4 billion euros ($5.9 billion), a
government source said, double the original estimate.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown could lead some Central
European currencies higher in the next 12 months if the
country's central bank decides to abandon its cap on the
currency, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed
in Friday morning trade, with the Hungarian forint hovering on
the strong side of the 310 mark after a steady drift to weaker
levels on the central bank's easing measures.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
vs Euro        27.022     27.009   -0.05      -0.09
 vs Dollar         24.655     24.725    0.28       0.83
 Czech Equities    925.46     925.46     0.68      -3.23
 U.S. Equities 18,161.19  18,169.68    -0.05       4.22
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, raised
global deliveries by 6 percent to 840,900 vehicles in the first
three quarters of the year. 
    Pravo, page 13
    
    OKD: Unions at OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World
Resources, called on management to step down.
    Pravo, page 13
       
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

