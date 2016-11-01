FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 1
November 1, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    POLLS: Billionaire Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO
party has jumped in voter ratings following its victory in
regional elections this month, widening its lead over the ruling
Social Democrats a year before national polls.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    MONETARY SUPPLY: Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew
by 8.7 percent annual at the end of September, after a 9.5
percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed on
Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies moved little on
Monday in sluggish trade during a market holiday in several
markets.
    Story: Related stories: 
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.008     27.012    0.01      -0.04
 vs Dollar         24.605     24.681    0.31       1.03
 Czech Equities    921.78     921.78    -0.4       -3.61
 U.S. Equities 18,142.42  18,161.19    -0.1        4.12
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    BREWERIES: China's CEFC financial group could consider
selling some of the Lobkowicz Group breweries to make up for
unsatisfactory sales, a source from the breweries management
told the paper.
    Lobkowicz left the Prague Stock Exchange this summer.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

