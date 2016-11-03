FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 3
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRB
November 3, 2016 / 7:30 AM / in a year

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech lender Komercni Banka said
on Thursday it intended to propose paying out 61 percent of its
2016 recurring net profit in dividends, after deciding to cut
shareholder payouts following a period of higher payments.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    FORTUNA: Betting group Fortuna said its 9-month
EBITDA fell 9.9 percent while confirming its guidance for the
year.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    PPF: Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country's
richest man Petr Kellner, said net profit rose by 25 percent in
the first half of the year due to growing consumer lending in
Asia through its Home Credit business, it said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    POLAND: Czech private equity group Arca Capital has filed a
complaint to the European Commission over Poland's subsidies for
state-controlled hard coal mines, Arca said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    OKD: Czech miner OKD said it had started the process of
searching for a strategic partner and wants to address both
domestic and foreign companies.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks eased
early on Wednesday as a tightening presidential race in the
United States forced money out of riskier assets, while
purchasing manager indices in Hungary and Poland both dropped.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.007     27.053    0.17      -0.03
 vs Dollar         24.272     24.537    1.08       2.37
 Czech Equities    902.89     902.89    -0.65      -5.59
 U.S. Equities 17,959.64  18,037.1     -0.43       3.07
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    BEER: State-owned brewery Budejovicky Budvar wants to
continue to invest in increasing its capacity and may consider
acquiring another brewery to do so, Agriculture Minister Marian
Jurecka said.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.4000 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.