FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
November 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank stuck on Thursday to
its intention of scrapping its crown exchange rate cap in the
middle of 2017 as forecasts showed inflation returning to target
next year with the help of a strengthening economy.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    KB: Komercni Banka plans to pay a lower dividend
for 2016 because of higher capital requirements and said on
Thursday it would assess future payouts each year.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's Richter GDRB.BUjumped 2.1 percent on
Thursday on stronger than expected third-quarter earnings, but
uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept Central
European currencies rangebound.
    Story: Related stories: 
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    MORTGAGES: Czechs owed a record 740 billion crowns in
mortgage loans as of the end of September, but the market looks
to be near its peak, according to UniCredit's Czech branch chief
executive Jiri Kunert. He expects the mortgage market to decline
by around 10 percent next year, mainly because vast majority of
those who could afford such loan already have one.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    HEATING: EPH financial group plans to swap its stake at
Prague's municipal services company for the capital's share in
its heating firm, Prazska Teplarenska. The transaction could be
worth around 1 billion crowns ($41.06 million), the paper said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    SKODA TRANSPORTATION: China's CRRC industrial group is
interested in a complete takeover of Skoda Transportation,
according to a source quoted by the paper.
    Lidove Noviny, page 12
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.3540 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.