10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7
November 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's foreign assets grew
by 2.50 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in the last 10 days of
October, suggesting it intervened in the market last month more
than at any time since it launched its weak-crown policy three
years ago.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will
reshuffle his cabinet to boost his Social Democrat party's
chances of winning national elections next year, he said on
Friday, while stepping up a war of words with his main coalition
partner.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were mixed on Friday
as central banks treaded carefully against a backdrop of
uncertainty about the economic outlook and the details of
Britain's planned exit from the European Union.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.019     27.053    0.13      -0.08
 vs Dollar         24.411     24.537    0.51       1.81
 Czech Equities    893.82     893.82    -1.74      -6.54
 U.S. Equities 17,888.28  17,930.67    -0.24       2.66
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
