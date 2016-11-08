Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 8

PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - CEZ to release third-quarter results. Related news: ==========================NEWS================================== KOFOLA DIVIDEND: Kofola CeskoSlovensko says board decided to pay CZK 156 million in advance payment on 2016 dividend. Story: Related stories: KOFOLA RESULTS: Kofola says 9-month revenue down 2.4 percent, EBITDA down 13.9 percent. Story: Related stories: PHOTON RESULTS: Photon Energy says Q3 revenue 19.9 million zlotys ($5.1 million) versus 18.0 million zlotys a year ago. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Budapest stocks rose to record highs on Monday after Moody's lifted Hungary's credit rating to investment grade last week, echoing similar upgrades by Fitch and Standard and Poor's earlier this year. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.013 27.053 0.15 -0.06 vs Dollar 24.442 24.537 0.39 1.69 Czech Equities 899 899 0.58 -5.99 U.S. Equities 18,259.6 17,888.28 2.08 4.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= POLITICS: Finance Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the junior ruling party ANO, remains the most popular politician in the country, although his approval rating slipped to 58 percent, the lowest since 2014, according to a Stem agency poll. (In January 2015, he was at 72 percent.) Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky, also of ANO, and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, leader of the Social Democrats, were second and third, with 43 percent and 42 percent respectively. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)