10 months ago
November 8, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================EVENTS================================
   
    PRAGUE - CEZ to release third-quarter results.
    Related news: 
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    KOFOLA DIVIDEND: Kofola CeskoSlovensko says board
decided to pay CZK 156 million in advance payment on 2016
dividend.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    KOFOLA RESULTS: Kofola says 9-month revenue down 2.4
percent, EBITDA down 13.9 percent.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    PHOTON RESULTS: Photon Energy  says Q3
revenue 19.9 million zlotys ($5.1 million) versus 18.0 million
zlotys a year ago.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Budapest stocks rose to record highs on Monday
after Moody's lifted Hungary's credit rating to investment grade
last week, echoing similar upgrades by Fitch and Standard and
Poor's earlier this year.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.013     27.053    0.15      -0.06
 vs Dollar         24.442     24.537    0.39       1.69
 Czech Equities    899        899        0.58      -5.99
 U.S. Equities 18,259.6   17,888.28     2.08       4.79
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    POLITICS: Finance Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the
junior ruling party ANO, remains the most popular politician in
the country, although his approval rating slipped to 58 percent,
the lowest since 2014, according to a Stem agency poll. (In
January 2015, he was at 72 percent.)
    Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky, also of ANO, and Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, leader of the Social Democrats, were
second and third, with 43 percent and 42 percent respectively.
    Pravo, page 2
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
