10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 9
November 9, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================EVENTS================================
   
    PRAGUE-Czech October CPI data release (0800 GMT)
    Related news: 
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    PILSNER URQUELL: At least six indicative offers have been
submitted by industry players and buyout funds for a group of
beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's interventions in
September to maintain its weak crown policy were the second
highest since the policy's launch in 2013, as investors piled
into the crown on expectations the exchange rate floor will be
dropped next year.
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The forint retreated and Hungarian bonds eased
after a surprise fall in industrial output, while investors were
positioning for a rise in global interest rates after Tuesday's
U.S. elections.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.02      27.053    0.12      -0.08
 vs Dollar         24.112     24.537    1.73       3.01
 Czech Equities    897.95     897.95    -0.12      -6.1
 U.S. Equities 18,332.74  18,259.6      0.4        5.21
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
