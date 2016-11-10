Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 10

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== MONETA: Moneta Money Bank says will propose 2016 dividend of 100-110 percent of consolidated profit after tax Story: Related stories: CEFC: CEFC China has agreed to buy the Florentinum office complex in Prague from private equity group Penta Investments, the firms said in a statement on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CPI: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in October, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.8 percent, above market expectations, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Poland lagged a rebound of Central European assets on Wednesday due to concerns over its strained relations with Russia as Donald Trump, winner of the U.S. presidential election, is seen seeking better ties with Moscow. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)