FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 10
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 10, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank says will propose 2016 dividend of
100-110 percent of consolidated profit after tax
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEFC: CEFC China has agreed to buy the Florentinum office
complex in Prague from private equity group Penta Investments,
the firms said in a statement on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CPI: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on a monthly
basis in October, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.8
percent, above market expectations, statistics office data
showed on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Poland lagged a rebound of Central European
assets on Wednesday due to concerns over its strained relations
with Russia as Donald Trump, winner of the U.S. presidential
election, is seen seeking better ties with Moscow.
    Story: Related stories: 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.