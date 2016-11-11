FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 11
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    Czech coal miner OKD, which is under insolvency proceedings,
has filed a lawsuit against its owner New World Resources (NWR)
and former NWR co-owner Zdenek Bakala demanding payment of 24.5
billion crowns ($987 million).
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank on Thursday set a
higher than expected dividend outlook, pledging to pay out at
least all its net profit from 2016 and the coming years as
earnings came in stronger than expected.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a rise of Central European equities
and government bond yields on Thursday as investors, still
unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. election,
began to focus on his pledges for industry.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.011     26.995   -0.06      -0.05
 vs Dollar         24.75      24.767    0.07       0.45
 Czech Equities    901.69     901.69     0.44      -5.71
 U.S. Equities 18,807.88  18,589.69     1.17       7.94
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.