9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on
Friday he would replace two of his ministers in a cabinet
reshuffle triggered by a poor showing in regional elections last
month.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown fell more than 0.2 percent against
the euro on Friday, hitting its weakest level since early July
as it came under pressure along with other central European
currencies.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies traded near
multi-month lows and government bonds eased on Friday due to
concern that U.S. interest rates could surge under the
presidency of Donald Trump.
    Story: Related stories: 
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    BEER: Czech financier Pavel Tykac is a part of investment
group PPF's bid for a group of beer brands, including Pilsner
Urquell, being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
