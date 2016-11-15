Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 15

PRAGUE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== MSCI: MSCI adds Moneta Money Bank to MSCI Czech Republic Index, says no deletions to index. Story: Related stories: O2: O2 Czech Republic says may carry out trades in larger volumes than set in buyback programme until Nov 30. Story: Related stories: BEER: Japanese brewer Asahi and a consortium led by Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding have made it onto the shortlist of bidders for SABMiller's eastern European beer brands, sources familiar with the matter said. Story: Related stories: OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry increased its forecast for economic growth this year and it maintained the consumer price index outlook, while it marginally cut its estimate for the 2016 public deficit on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets remained under pressure on Monday, with bonds tracking a post-election slump in U.S. Treasuries and the region's main currencies trading near multi-month lows. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.023 27.023 0 -0.09 vs Dollar 25.125 25.073 -0.21 -1.06 Czech Equities 905.11 905.11 0.46 -5.36 U.S. Equities 18,868.69 18,847.66 0.11 8.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= MINES: OKD mining group, which filed for insolvency in May, has reached out to over 200 Czech and foreign companies in a search for a strategic partner. Industry Minister Jan Mladek said state group Diamo may make a preliminary offer. Pravo, page 4; pvs story: CEZ: Utility CEZ will use EU funds to build 42 electric car charging stations by 2018. The project has a 2.3 million euro budget, of which 2 million will come from EU grants. Pravo, page 18 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)