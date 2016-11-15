FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 15
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 15, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    MSCI: MSCI adds Moneta Money Bank to MSCI Czech Republic
Index, says no deletions to index.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic says may carry out trades in
larger volumes than set in buyback programme until Nov 30.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BEER: Japanese brewer Asahi and a consortium led by
Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding have made it onto the
shortlist of bidders for SABMiller's eastern European beer
brands, sources familiar with the matter said.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry increased its forecast
for economic growth this year and it maintained the consumer
price index outlook, while it marginally cut its estimate for
the 2016 public deficit on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets remained under pressure
on Monday, with bonds tracking a post-election slump in U.S.
Treasuries and the region's main currencies trading near
multi-month lows.    
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.023     27.023     0        -0.09
 vs Dollar         25.125     25.073    -0.21     -1.06
 Czech Equities    905.11     905.11      0.46     -5.36
 U.S. Equities 18,868.69  18,847.66      0.11      8.28
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    MINES: OKD mining group, which filed for insolvency in May,
has reached out to over 200 Czech and foreign companies in a
search for a strategic partner. Industry Minister Jan Mladek
said state group Diamo may make a preliminary offer.
    Pravo, page 4; pvs story: 
    
    CEZ: Utility CEZ will use EU funds to build 42
electric car charging stations by 2018. The project has a 2.3
million euro budget, of which 2 million will come from EU
grants.
    Pravo, page 18
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.