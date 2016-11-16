FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 16
November 16, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    ECONOMY: Czech growth slowed in the third quarter as
industrial output dragged, potentially making it harder for the
central bank to exit its weak crown policy as soon as it hopes,
in mid-2017.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    DEFAMATION: A group of Czech lawmakers, including some from
the ruling coalition, have proposed making defamation of the
president a criminal offence, a sensitive move in a country
where such a law was used to lock up dissidents during the
communist era.
    Story: Related stories: 
            
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds gained on
Tuesday after weeks of decline, as euro zone and U.S. debt
prices also rebounded.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.008     27.027    0.07      -0.04
 vs Dollar         25.189     25.165   -0.1       -1.32
 Czech Equities    904.68     904.68    -0.05      -5.4
 U.S. Equities 18,923.06  18,868.69     0.29       8.6
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate decreased to 1.80
percent in October from 1.82 percent in the previous months,
data from Hypoindex showed. The overall volume of mortgages also
dropped.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

