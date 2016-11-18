FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian stocks reversed an early fall on
Thursday as the government pledged a corporate tax cut, while
weak Polish and Romanian government bond auctions indicated
market sentiment remained fragile.
    Story: Related stories: 
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    BANKS: The country's second biggest bank, CSOB of the KBC
group, reported nine-month profit rose 9 percent to 12
billion crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    INVESTMENT: The government approved investment incentives
worth 444 million crowns to go toward automotive firm Robert
Bosch's 2.2 billion crown expansion of a production and
technology centre in Ceske Budejovice. Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka said the project will create 620 new jobs.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

