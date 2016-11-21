FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18
November 21, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    CEE MARKETS: Polish asset prices rebounded from early lows
on Friday after the government said its plan to move private
pension fund assets into a state fund would be less radical than
a news agency report had suggested earlier.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.005     27.014    0.03      -0.03
 vs Dollar         25.447     25.474    0.11      -2.36
 Czech Equities    884.41     884.41    -0.59      -7.52
 U.S. Equities 18,867.93  18,903.82     -0.19      8.28
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    BANKS: The combined profit of the four biggest lenders,
Ceska Sporitelna/Erste, CSOB, Komercni Banka and UniCredit, grew
by 8 percent to 39.5 billion crowns ($1.55 billion) in the first
nine months of the year. 
    Pravo, page 13
    
    SOCIAL DEMOCRATS: Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party
(CSSD) Bohuslav Sobotka said that his party should turn to
"radical social policy" as its attempt to target younger and
more liberal voters did not bring the desired effect.
    www.respekt.cz
           
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 25.4770 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
