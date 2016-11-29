FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 29
November 29, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
       
    ENERGY: The European Commission said on Monday it approved
Czech state aid granted in 2006-2012 to renewable energy
installations.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry cancelled one of three
planned bond auctions scheduled for Wednesday, it said in an
updated issuance calendar on its website.
    Story: Related stories: 

    GAS: Germany's energy regulator and Gazprom have
agreed terms of a deal giving the subsidiaries of the Russian
group greater access to the Opal gas pipeline, which the
European Union approved a month ago.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European equities mostly eased on
Monday as a drop in crude oil prices hit energy shares while
worries over Italian banks ahead of the country's looming
referendum hurt the financial sector.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.02     27.039    0.07       -0.08
 vs Dollar         25.471    25.578    0.42       -2.45
 Czech Equities    885.13    885.13    -0.34       -7.45
 U.S. Equities 19,097.9  19,152.14    -0.28        9.6
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    M&A: China's Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC)
confirmed in a Hong Kong exchange filing it was in talks to buy
Skoda Transportation. German newspaper Handelsblatt estimated
the value of the deal at 2 billion euros.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    AHOLD WAGES: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka met with the
Dutch ambassador over wages at Ahold's Czech
supermarkets. Unions, which say workers make a monthly gross
wage of 12,500 crowns ($490.66), have been unable to agree a pay
increase. Ahold has offered an average 8.5 percent raise.
    Sobotka said the international firms make large revenues in
the country and pay big dividends to their owners but "leave too
little money for our employees here". He will meet local
management together with unions on Friday.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    POLLS: Support for junior ruling party ANO, led by Finance
Minister Andrej Babis, fell by two points to 32.5 percent in
November, according to the latest CVVM poll. Prime Minister
Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats gained three points to 22.5
percent, narrowing ANO's lead. 
    ANO's rating had jumped in October following a strong
showing in regional and Senate elections while the Social
Democrats sagged.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 25.3610 Czech crowns)


($1 = 25.4760 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
