FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 16, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 6 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
        
    CEZ-SKODA: Two of the biggest Czech companies - power group
CEZ           and carmaker Skoda, owned by Volkswagen
            - will invest together in developing electric cars,
CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes told newspaper Hospodarske
Noviny.
    Story:              Related stories:                        
    
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad
grew by 97.4 billion crowns, or 3.61 billion euros, in the first
10 days of February, balance sheet data showed on Wednesday.
    The bank's foreign assets growth has served as a rough guide
to its purchases of foreign currency on the market to keep the
crown on the weak side of 27 per euro. The data can be affected
by other transactions such as inflow of EU subsidies.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Budapest stocks hit a record high on Wednesday
as Central European equities rose with other markets on the
prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next
month.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  27.001     27.019    0.07       0.02
 vs Dollar                25.462     25.625    0.64       0.73
 Czech Equities          972.83     972.83     0.67       5.56
 U.S. Equities        20,611.86  20,504.41     0.52       4.3
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
                   
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said the state should
only bid to buy insolvent hard coal miner OKD if no private
investors make an offer, a reaction to unions' calls for the
government to bid for the group.
    Pravo, page 19
    
    CEZ: Industry Minister Jan Mladek supports efforts for CEZ
          to seek an exemption from the EU Commission to avoid a
public tender for the expansion of the Dukovany nuclear plant. 
    Pravo, page 19
    
    OSCE: The Czech Republic will put forward Stefan Fule, a
former EU commissioner and diplomat, as its candidate to head
the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4 
                                             
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.