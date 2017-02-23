Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 23

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry failed to draw any bids for a new zero coupon bond due in 2022 at an auction on Wednesday after investors bridled at effectively being asked to pay the state for lending it money. The ministry offered up to 1 billion crowns ($38.93 million) of the new paper alongside a shorter-dated zero coupon bond due in 2019, which garnered demand of 10.2 billion crowns . The ministry sold 8.1 billion crowns at an average yield of -0.283 percent. Story: Related stories: BOARS: The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive. Actually, it's not the boars themselves, but what they're eating. A cold and snowy winter is forcing them to feed on false truffles, an underground mushroom common in the Sumava mountain region shared by Czechs, Austrians, Germans - and wild boars. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank is most likely to abandon its weak crown policy around the middle of 2017 and it will not remove a cap on the currency before the second quarter, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Romania's Banca Transilvania stocks surged to a record high on Wednesday in continued reaction to expectations of growth, boosting the Bucharest stock index in a reflection of general optimism over Central European banks. Story: Related stories: =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== CAR SECTOR: The number of employees among firms in the country's automotive association rose 4.5 percent last year to 118,000. In total, about 150,000 are employed in the car sector, and that number grows to 400,000 when suppliers from other sectors are included. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 TRAVEL: The head of CK Fischer, one of the leading travel agencies, said this season could be one of the best ever based on pre-bookings. Jiri Jelinek said people were less afraid of terrorism or the migration crisis and that the economy was doing well. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)