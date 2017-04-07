FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 7, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================EVENTS=================================
    MINUTES: The Czech central bank will release minutes of its
last monetary policy meeting (0700 GMT).
    Relates stories                         
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CROWN CAP: The Czech central bank ditched its cap on the
crown's exchange rate on Thursday, letting the currency free
after three years of stoking prices and growth with a policy
that also attracted billions of euros in speculative capital
inflows.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    For a TAKE-A-LOOK please click on             

    INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 2.7 percent
year-on-year in February, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau
(CSU) showed on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
       
    CEE MARKETS: The crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech
central bank (CNB) removed its 3-and-1/2-year cap on the crown's
value.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
       
       
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.