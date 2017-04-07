Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7

PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================EVENTS================================= MINUTES: The Czech central bank will release minutes of its last monetary policy meeting (0700 GMT). Relates stories =========================NEWS=================================== CROWN CAP: The Czech central bank ditched its cap on the crown's exchange rate on Thursday, letting the currency free after three years of stoking prices and growth with a policy that also attracted billions of euros in speculative capital inflows. Story: Related stories: For a TAKE-A-LOOK please click on INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 2.7 percent year-on-year in February, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) removed its 3-and-1/2-year cap on the crown's value. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)