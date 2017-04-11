FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 11
April 11, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    CROWN: The Czech crown could take up to two months to find a
stable level after the central bank last week lifted a cap on
the currency it had held in place for 3-1/2 years, bank Governor
Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
    CENBANK: Czech inflation rose in March to its highest since
the central bank cut interest rates to near zero four-and-a-half
years ago, turning focus to when borrowing costs might rise now
that policymakers have unshackled the crown.
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol shares rose their highest
level since July 2008
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown touched its highest since 2013
on Monday, seeking a new equilibrium after the country's
national bank (CNB) removed its cap on the currency last week.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.659     26.52    -0.52       1.29
 vs Dollar                25.187     25.075   -0.45       1.8
 Czech Equities          988.83     988.83     0.49       7.29
 U.S. Equities        20,658.02  20,656.1      0.01       4.53
    TOURISM: The number of foreign hotel guests rose in the
first two months of 2017 by 13.2 percent.
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

