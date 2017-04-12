PRAGUE, April 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
RESERVES: The Czech central bank will consider diversifying
part of its foreign currency reserves, boosted by market
interventions in the past months, into longer-term and
higher-yielding investments, Governor Jiri Rusnok said.
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies eased on
Tuesday as investors shunned risky assets due to rising
geopolitical risks and after lower-than-expected inflation
figures from the region.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
OKD: OKD miner will close its shafts in Darkov and Lazy in
2018 and it will let go up to 2,000 workers, the company said in
its restructuralisation plan.
Pravo, page 15
RATES: Most analysts expect the Czech central bank to raise
interest rates only next year, especially if the crown will
appreciate as expected.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
Reporting by Prague Newsroom