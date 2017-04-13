Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13

PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CEZ: Energy group Czech Coal has raised its offer for Czech utility CEZ's Pocerady plant to 10 billion crowns ($399.94 million), Hospodarske Noviny reported, without citing its source. Story: Related stories: ZENTIVA: France's Sanofi plans to sell its Czech generic drugmaker Zentiva's production operations together with Sanofi's Romanian factory and Prague research centre, Zentiva's operating manager Sona Porubska tells the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper. Story: Related stories: CROWN: The Czech crown's release from an intervention regime last Thursday did not produce the fireworks seen at the end of the Swiss franc peg, but a pile of long crown positions held by investors means a show may yet take place. Story: Related stories: ** TAKE A LOOK at other crown stories: PENSIONS: Czech lawmakers approved a plan on Wednesday to speed up pension increases, giving the centre-left government a popular measure for voters before October's elections. The bill also reinstates a cap on the retirement age at 65, which the previous centre-right government abolished in 2011. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and some equitiesgained on Wednesday after geopolitical worries led investors to sell risky assets in recent weeks. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.681 26.696 0.06 1.21 vs Dollar 24.984 25.169 0.74 2.59 Czech Equities 983.61 983.61 -0.94 6.73 U.S. Equities 20,591.86 20,651.3 -0.29 4.2 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TOURISM: A record 31.1 million foreign travellers visited the Czech Republic last year, up 11.7 percent. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 9 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)