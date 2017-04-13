FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13
#First Republic News
April 13, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CEZ: Energy group Czech Coal has raised its offer for Czech
utility CEZ's           Pocerady plant to 10 billion crowns
($399.94 million), Hospodarske Noviny reported, without citing
its source.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    ZENTIVA: France's Sanofi           plans to sell its Czech
generic drugmaker Zentiva's production operations together with
Sanofi's Romanian factory and Prague research centre, Zentiva's
operating manager Sona Porubska tells the Hospodarske Noviny
newspaper.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown's release from an intervention regime
last Thursday did not produce the fireworks seen at the end of
the Swiss franc peg, but a pile of long crown positions held by
investors means a show may yet take place. 
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ** TAKE A LOOK at other crown stories:             
   
    PENSIONS: Czech lawmakers approved a plan on Wednesday to
speed up pension increases, giving the centre-left government a
popular measure for voters before October's elections.
    The bill also reinstates a cap on the retirement age at 65,
which the previous centre-right government abolished in 2011.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
   
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and some
equitiesgained on Wednesday after geopolitical worries led
investors to sell risky assets in recent weeks.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.681     26.696    0.06       1.21
 vs Dollar                24.984     25.169    0.74       2.59
 Czech Equities          983.61     983.61    -0.94       6.73
 U.S. Equities        20,591.86  20,651.3     -0.29       4.2
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TOURISM: A record 31.1 million foreign travellers visited
the Czech Republic last year, up 11.7 percent.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 9
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
                
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

