4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 21
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 21, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CEZ: The board of Czech power utility CEZ           has
backed the sale of the 1,000 MW Pocerady coal-fired power plant
to rival energy group Czech Coal, two sources close to the deal
said on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown slid back on Thursday to the level at
which the central bank had kept it capped against the euro for
more than three years until scrapping that policy on April 6, as
heavy investor positioning and caution ahead of France's
presidential election weighed.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ** TAKE A LOOK at other crown stories:             
    
    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group           said a court
would announce its decision on Templeton legal action over
Romanian acquisitions on Monday, April 24 after the close of
markets.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown extended its losses against the
euro on Thursday as investors sitting on a huge pile of long
positions struggle to take profits, with risks from Sunday's
first round of the French presidential election weighing on
sentiment.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.906     26.921    0.06       0.37
 vs Dollar                25.097     25.024   -0.29       2.15
 Czech Equities          975.19     975.19     0.79       5.81
 U.S. Equities        20,578.71  20,404.49     0.85       4.13
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GAMBLING: The Finance Ministry issued its first fine, of 10
million crowns ($398,612.83), to a foreign online gaming
operator for not having a license.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
           
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
                
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 25.0870 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

