4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 24
April 24, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
rose to 1.789 trillion crowns ($71.1 billion) at the end of
March, the highest level on record, the Finance Ministry said on
Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CROWN: The Czech central bank will leave the foreign
exchange market to find a rate for the crown it considers
proper, which is a process that can take weeks or months, the
bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok told the Respekt weekly in an
interview due to be published on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    TAKE A LOOK on interventions             
    
    KIWI: Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel
agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines,
South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the
company said on Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies hovered near
multi-week lows on Friday due to fears that an anti-EU candidate
may win the first round of France's presidential election on
Sunday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
     
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    FIGHTER JETS: Iraq could by six more L-159 subsonic fighter
jets made by Aero Vodochody, Deputy Defence Minister Tomas
Kuchta said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4             
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
                
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

