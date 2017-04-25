FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 25
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 25, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    FORTUNA: Betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
          said a court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on
the proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    POLITICS: A centrist party led by billionaire Czech Finance
Minister Andrej Babis widened its lead ahead of the centre-left
Social Democrats of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in April, a
poll showed.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    MONETA: Lender Moneta Money Bank's            AGM rejected a
shareholder request to optimise the capital structure to open
the way quicker to higher shareholder payouts. The AGM also
approved the proposed dividend of CZK 9.80 a share and approved
new supervisory board members, including for central bank
governor Miroslav Singer.
    Stories:                                        
    Related stories:                   
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ's           supervisory board
Chairman Vaclav Paces todl CTK news agency he did not, at this
point, support the sale of Pocerady coal-fired power plant to
rival group Czech Coal.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry on Monday amended the
bonds it would offer at a scheduled auction this week, opting to
offer a 1.50 percent coupon bond due 2019              instead
of a zero coupon 2020 bond.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ** For a story on planned May auctions:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets, mainly stocks and
currencies rose on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the
first round of France's elections, taking a big step towards
becoming president.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.832     26.808   -0.09       0.65
 vs Dollar                24.683     24.672   -0.04       3.76
 Czech Equities          992.52     992.52     1.5        7.69
 U.S. Equities        20,763.89  20,547.76     1.05       5.07
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
         
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    MONETA M&A: The head of Moneta Money Bank            denied
speculation the bank was interested in buying UniCredit's
          Czech and Slovak assets.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    BEER: Brewery production rose 1.9 percent to a record 20.5
million hectoliters, which was boosted by growing exports while
per capita consumption was stable at 143 liters per person.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
                
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

