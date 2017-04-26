FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 26, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 4 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME)          
         Q1 revenue rose 5 pct to $135 million.
    Story:             Related stories:                   
    
    BANKS: Moody's maintains a stable outlook on the Czech
banking system amid supportive operating conditions.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    ERSTE: Erste's           Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna AGM
approves dividend of CZK 11.6 billion ($471.18 million).
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Lender Komercni Banka           AGM approves
CZK 40/share dividend.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    EURO: The Czech Republic should not adopt the common
European currency, the euro, in the current situation as the
euro zone's functioning creates strong frictions, new Czech
central bank board member Marek Mora said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly gained on
Tuesday and government bonds tracked Bunds lower as relief over
France's presidential election turned investors towards risky
assets.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.89     26.812    -0.29       0.43
 vs Dollar                24.548     24.61     0.25       4.29
 Czech Equities          992.98     992.98     0.05       7.74
 U.S. Equities        20,996.12  20,763.89     1.12       6.24
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
             
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ: The chief executive of CEZ          , Daniel Benes,
defended the potential sale of Pocerady coal-fired power plant
in an opinion piece in newspaper Lidove Noviny.
    In it, he said CEZ is not abandoning coal in the future but
wants to focus on refurbished plants like Tusimice, Prunerov and
Ledvice, which have lower emissions. He said CEZ can receive
several billions of crowns for Pocerady.
    Lidove Noviny, page 9; previous story:             
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
                
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.