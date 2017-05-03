PRAGUE, May 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
=========================EVENTS=================================
PRAGUE - Government parties meet to look for way forward
after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's surprise decision on
Tuesday to submit the cabinet's resignation to resolve a dispute
with Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his political rival.
Related stories:
=========================NEWS===================================
POLITICS: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka shocked Czechs on
Tuesday by saying he and his cabinet would resign to resolve a
dispute with his billionaire finance minister, a huge gamble
before an election due in October.
Story: Related stories:
BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 6.27 billion
crown ($254.77 million) surplus at the end of April, Finance
Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to leave its key
interest rate unchanged when the board meets on May 4, the first
meeting since the bank let the crown's value float. No rate
increase is likely until the first half of 2018, a Reuters poll
showed on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens said R2G Wealth holds 5.3
percent of company stock and voting rights.
Story: Related stories:
CEZ: Utility CEZ said CIB Group was prepared to
buy Prague-Pisnice apartments, offered price similar to past
tender winner
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Strong manufacturing surveys failed to lift
most Central European currencies on Tuesday, with the crown
easing after Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would
resign along with the entire cabinet.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 26.886 27.018 0.49 0.45
vs Dollar 24.614 24.998 1.54 4.03
Czech Equities 1,001.98 1,001.98 -0.58 8.72
U.S. Equities 20,949.89 20,913.46 0.17 6.01
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
GOVERNMENT FALL: Business associations said the government's
early resignation was not good news for firms. The Chamber of
Commerce said there were several problems still left unsolved.
Among other concerns is whether it will complicate drawing EU
funds and the drawing up of a 2018 budget.
Pravo, page 15
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)