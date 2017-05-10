FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 10
May 10, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================EVENTS=================================
        
    PRAGUE - Ruling coalition parties meet in the morning as
they seek a way out of a political crisis.
    Related news:                  
    
    PRAGEU - Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic           holds
annual general meeting. Vote on shareholder payout of a total 21
crowns a share.
    Related news:                       
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CEZ APARTMENTS: CEZ           said it would sell its
Prague-Pisnice apartments to a CIB Group company for 1.276
billion crowns.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEZ'S INVEN: CEZ           said its unit INVEN CAPITAL has
become a minority shareholder in Dresden-based Cloud&Heat
Technologie.
    Story:              Related stories:                    

    POLITICS: Under-fire Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis
signalled his ANO party might stay in government if it retained
control over his ministry, according to an interview in daily
Pravo on Tuesday that appeared to a offer a way out of the
country's political crisis.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank bought 19.26 billion euros
from the market in March, a record monthly size of purchases of
foreign currency as the bank's policy of keeping the crown weak
drew to an end, data showed on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Banks led Central European shares higher on
Tuesday, helped by earnings and stock recommendations, as
attention shifted to local factors following the French
presidential election.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.582     27.018    1.61       1.57
 vs Dollar                24.385     24.998    2.45       4.92
 Czech Equities        1,010.96   1,010.96     0.5        9.69
 U.S. Equities        20,975.78  21,012.28    -0.17       6.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    VODAFONE: The new chief executive of the Czech unit of
Vodafone        , Jiri Baca, said the firm will concentrate on
data services in its future strategy. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12    
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
        
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

