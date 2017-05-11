FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 11
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 11, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR firmed up its
adjusted net profit forecast for 2017 at 17 billion Czech crowns
($697 million) on Thursday after its first-quarter net profit
beat market expectations.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank            said it was targeting
to deliver consolidated profit after tax of at least CZK 3.5
billion in 2017, up from a previous target of at least CZK 3.4
billion
    Story:              Related stories:                   

    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group           said total
amounts staked in Q1 increased by 20.1 percent to EUR 302.2
million while EBITDA fell 36.3 percent to EUR 3.0 million.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens           said first-quarter net
profit rose to EUR 3.7 million 
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    GOVERNMENT: All three parties in the Czech ruling coalition
want to keep the cabinet afloat until an October election, party
officials said on Wednesday, despite a row over the fate of
Finance Minister Andrej Babis that has rocked the government.
    President Milos Zeman met leaders from all the three parties
on Wednesday evening, before leaving for a week-long trip to
China on Thursday, but the meeting brought no breakthrough.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    INFLATION:  Czech inflation fell back to the central bank's
target of an annual rate of 2.0 percent in April as growth in
fuel and food prices slowed, less than a month after
policymakers ended their policy of keeping the crown weak.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ** TEXT of central bank statement on data: [
    
    TELECOMS: Czech telecoms regulator CTU said seven groups
show interest in auction for 3.7 GHz frequencies
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown reversed some early
strengthening and Hungarian government bonds firmed on Wednesday
after the two countries released lower-than-anticipated
inflation figures for April.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.544     26.626    0.31       1.71
 vs Dollar                24.396     24.458    0.25       4.88
 Czech Equities        1,010.02   1,010.02    -0.09       9.59
 U.S. Equities        20,943.11  20,975.78    -0.16       5.97
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    OPERATORS: Mobile operators are improving their data offers
to customers as Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's social
democrats are pushing through a bill in parliament which would
open the Czech market to more competition.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
    
    FOOTBALL: Owners of Czech top-division football clubs are
looking for a new chairman of the Football Association after the
current chief, Miroslav Pelta, ended in custody over alleged
fixing of state subsidies worth tens of millions of crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
        
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.