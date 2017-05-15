FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15
May 15, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he
would tell coalition partners on Monday morning whether he would
accept a proposed replacement for the finance minister whose
disputed dismissal has shaken the government only five months
before elections.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    COALITION: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on
Friday his deputy Alena Schillerova should replace him,
proposing her appointment as a way out of a row that has
destabilised the government.
    Story:              Related stories:                     

    RATES: The crown currency is the main uncertainty for the
Czech central bank's inflation outlook and there would be
greater room to tighten monetary conditions with interest rates
if it remained weaker than forecast, minutes of the bank's May 4
showed.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main stock indices tested
multi-year highs on Friday as first-quarter corporate reports
showed a rise in profits and an optimistic picture about the
region's economies.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.545     26.558    0.05       1.71
 vs Dollar                24.268     24.334    0.27       5.38
 Czech Equities        1,017.96   1,017.96     0.51      10.45
 U.S. Equities        20,896.61  20,919.42    -0.11       5.74
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TIRES: China's Linglong Tire will soon start negotiations on
a plant it could build in the Czech Republic, Industry Minister
Jiri Havlicek said. The investment could be worth single digit
of billions of crowns.
    E15, page 7        
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
        
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

