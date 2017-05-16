FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16
May 16, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    IMF: Czech economic growth will pick up to 3 percent in
2017, driven by domestic demand, while public finances should
show a second year of surplus, the International Monetary Fund
said on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka rejected
his coalition partner's nominee for finance minister on Monday,
extending a confrontation between the country's two strongest
political parties months before a general election.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus
of 31.2 billion crowns ($1.29 billion) in March, higher than
expected, central bank data showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday on
expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data
due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking
caused some retreat in the region's stock markets.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.465      26.456   -0.03      2.01
 vs Dollar                24.03       24.095    0.27      6.31
 Czech Equities        1,020.51    1,020.51     0.25     10.73
 U.S. Equities        20,981.94   20,896.61     0.41      6.17
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GOVERNMENT: The ANO movement of Finance Minister Andrej
Babis might quit the government if its leader were to be
replaced at the helm of Finance Ministry by a person from
another party, ANO Deputy Chairman and Environment Minister
Richard Brabec told the paper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
      (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch
for their accuracy.)        
        
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

