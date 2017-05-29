FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29
May 29, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 3 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
   
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    FORTUNA:  Fortuna Entertainment Group's           majority
shareholder Penta will raise its offer price in a voluntary
buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday, CTK news agency reported.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CENBANK: Using macroprudential tools such as loan-to-volume
or debt servicing-to-income ratios seems more beneficial than
raising interest rates to tame real estate lending, central bank
Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article published on
Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    FIGHTER JETS: Sweden's Saab            is hopeful that
Croatia could enter the market for fighter jets sooner rather
than later, opening up another sales prospect for its Gripen
aircraft, a company executive said on Saturday.
    He also said Saab remained confident it would hold talks on
buying or leasing jets in both Slovakia and Bulgaria.
    Story:              Related stories:                       
    
    NORD STREAM 2: A top European Commission official said on
Friday European Union members would be asked within days to give
the bloc's executive a mandate to negotiate with Russia over the
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has bitterly divided the bloc.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    NATO: Central European governments expressed optimism on
Friday that the United States remained committed to NATO even
though President Donald Trump did not mention the military
alliance's defence commitment set out in its founding treaty
this week.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies moved in narrow
ranges in early Friday trading and stocks were mildly stronger
as investors expected U.S. data later in the day to give a
clearer direction to flows.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    REUTERS SUMMIT-BANKING: Several smaller cross-border banking
mergers remain in the pipeline in central Europe as some western
European lenders retreat from the region, although the immediate
pressure to do deals has eased thanks to stronger local
economies.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
  * Take A Look at other stories:             
 ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe
Investment Summit, click here
 

        
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 23.5900 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

